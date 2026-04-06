'That’s not a game I play': Deggs responds to viral ejection vs JMU

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana baseball coach Matt Deggs’ ejection during the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 5-1 loss to James Madison on Saturday has drawn widespread attention after video of the incident circulated on social media.

The confrontation stemmed from a play at first base involving Louisiana’s Maddox Mandino, who attempted to run through a James Madison defender on a bunt.

“Was it not a good play? Most certainly,” Deggs said. “From my standpoint, I know he’s getting kicked out. I’m gonna handle it. I’m at third base though.”

Tensions escalated moments later when Deggs said he was confronted by members of the James Madison dugout, leading to the emotional exchange that resulted in his ejection.

“That’s just not a game I play. I don’t believe in that,” Deggs said. “There’s a lot of disrespect right now across the country, and a lot in baseball. A lot of it comes from what I call the Internet age, where people can go online and say whatever they want without a name or a face. But those people then decide to do that in the real world and are shocked that they’re confronted. I’m a real-world guy. If I have something to say, I’m going to say it, and I’m going to stand by it.”

Umpires ejected Deggs following the exchange, a moment he later acknowledged as a lapse in composure.

“Lost my cool, wasn’t very professional,” Deggs said. “I pride myself on being passionate and professional … and what was captured was an ugly side of me.”

The Sun Belt Conference issued suspensions following the incident. Mandino will miss one game against Southeastern on Wednesday. Deggs, meanwhile, will serve a two-game suspension, sitting out the midweek matchup against the Lions and the series opener against Southern Miss on Friday.

Despite the fallout, Deggs said he takes responsibility for his actions as Louisiana looks to move forward.

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