Texas State rallies late to defeat Louisiana 4-1 in series opener

SAN MARCOS, Tx. — Texas State scored four runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Jaquae Stewart’s grand slam, to defeat Louisiana 4-1 on Friday night at Bobcat Ballpark.

The game remained scoreless through seven innings as both starting pitchers delivered strong outings. Louisiana right-hander Sawyer Pruitt tossed seven shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight. Texas State’s Kyle Froehlich matched him, striking out 10 over seven innings while giving up just three hits and one run.

Louisiana (16-6, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference) broke through in the top of the eighth when Steven Spalitta tripled to center field and later scored on Blaze Rodriguez’s RBI single, giving the Ragin’ Cajuns a 1-0 lead.

Texas State (13-8, 1-3) responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning. After loading the bases with two outs, Stewart delivered a grand slam to right field, putting the Bobcats ahead 4-1.

Parker Smith (0-2) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning, while Wade Cooper (1-0) earned the win in relief for Texas State.

Louisiana managed five hits in the game, with Spalitta accounting for the team’s only extra-base hit. Texas State finished with six hits, including a double by Rashawn Galloway and the decisive home run by Stewart.

The teams continue their Sun Belt Conference series on Saturday at 2 pm.

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