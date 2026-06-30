Tanner Hornback returns home, explains choosing UL baseball

LAFAYETTE — Coming home was an opportunity Tanner Hornback couldn't pass up.

The former UT Tyler infielder announced his commitment to Louisiana after entering the transfer portal following a standout Division II career, saying the chance to play for the Ragin' Cajuns fulfilled a longtime dream.

"I've lived here my whole life," Hornback said. "I grew up watching UL play baseball, so I couldn't pass that opportunity up."

Hornback, who attended St. Thomas More, said returning to Acadiana allows him to be near family while playing for the program he grew up supporting.

"It's nice to be back home and be around my family," Hornback said. "My grandpa has helped me a lot on this journey and has been one of my biggest supporters. Getting to play around him is going to be a cool experience."

Hornback arrives after helping UT Tyler reach the NCAA Division II College World Series for the second consecutive season. The Patriots advanced to the national semifinals after playing 64 games during the 2026 campaign.

Two years earlier, UT Tyler reached the World Series for the first time in program history.

"The first time, we were kind of just happy to be there," Hornback said. "This past year, we went in with a different attitude. We weren't just happy to be there. We were trying to win the whole thing."

Hornback entered the transfer portal after Patriots's head coach Brent Porche stepped down. When Louisiana reached out, he quickly realized it was the opportunity he had been waiting for.

"I loved UT Tyler. It was a great program, and they did things the right way," Hornback said. "But when Coach Deggs and the staff reached out, I felt like it was the right time."

Hornback said conversations with head coach Matt Deggs reinforced that Louisiana was the right fit.

"He told me he coaches people to become better men more than better baseball players," Hornback said. "You only get to play baseball for so long. To come out of it as a better man and learn life lessons, I think that's the most important thing."

Hornback also credited his connection to the Robichaux family for strengthening his ties to the program. He played for Tony Robichaux's twin brother, Tim, while growing up and said the experience taught him the values that have long defined Louisiana baseball.

"He definitely did things the right way," Hornback said. "I know Coach Robe did things the right way too and turned this program into what it is today."

Hornback said accepting Louisiana's offer ultimately came down to trusting his instincts.

"I talked to my family about it, and I felt like it was the right decision," he said. "I've always wanted to play here. If I didn't give myself this shot, I would've regretted it."

The group of newcomers expected to arrive in Lafayette ahead of the 2027 season now includes the following:

Teurlings Catholic pitcher Evan Vincent (freshman)

Barbe second baseman Myles Ledoux (freshman)



Tallahassee State infielder Eric Fernandez

Vernon College pitcher Degan Kubat

Iowa Central pitcher Maddox Sullivan

Central Arizona first baseman/outfielder Kayle Pisano

Chandler-Gilbert first baseman Jeremy Kuiper

Bossier Parish Community College pitcher Trent Lape

Marshall pitcher Charlie Krebs

Marshall pitcher Blaine Albright

Marshall pitcher Griffin Miller

Kansas State infielder Micah Kendrick

UTSA pitcher Kendall Dove

Texas State infielder Manny Salas

Jacksonville State pitcher Jackson Evers

Loyola Marymount catcher Jose Carmona Jr.

UT Tyler infielder Tanner Hornback

While the Cajuns continue adding talent, the program has also experienced notable roster turnover.

Nine Louisiana players entered the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season: Owen Galt, Kasen Bellard (Nicholls), Trip Dobson (Nicholls), Maddox Mandino (Southeastern), Cole Flanagan, Griffin Hebert, Cowan Alfonso, Jayce LaCava (Western Kentucky) and Wilton Taylor McNeese).

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