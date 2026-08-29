Tameka Johnson selected for LHSAA Hall of Fame

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball associate coach Tameka Johnson is headed to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

She learned of the news from her team following practice.

So thankful and I’m giving God All the glory! LHSAA HOF. I’m honored! pic.twitter.com/UWNktTSDyW — Temeka Johnson (@Quickdeuce) August 28, 2026

Johnson, a former Bonnabel High School standout, was selected for the LHSAA Hall of Fame following a decorated playing career at the high school, college and professional levels.

At LSU, Johnson set the school’s career assists record before being selected No. 6 overall by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA draft.

Johnson went on to play 11 seasons in the WNBA and won a league championship in 2009.

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