Taking the Reigns: Ben Wooldridge's recharge post-injury

LAFAYETTE — Senior quarterback Ben Wooldridge returns to Louisiana to lead the Cajuns in their "Revenge Tour" but this season will also serve as redemption.

The California native suffered an ACL injury in November of 2022 where his season was cut short.

"Laying in the hospital bed after sugery, I made the decision that how I'm going about the process and how I go about rehab and make this my number one priority", says Wooldridge. "Every decision I make, during the day, in the morning and at night, before I go to bed... what I eat and drink, is going to be directed towards me getting back on the field."

Before his injury, Wooldridge threw for 1,661 yards, 15 touchdowns. He also accounted for 188 yards rushing and 2 scores.

It was announced that that the starting quarterback job would be Wooldridge's to lose. The team was impressed with his offseason performance, efforts and the timeliness of his recovery.

Wooldridge and the Cajuns open their season to the Northwestern State Demons on September 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

