Sun Belt roadmap announced for Louisiana women’s basketball

LAFAYETTE — The Louisiana Women’s Basketball program’s 2026-27 season schedule was completed on Thursday following the Sun Belt Conference’s announcement of the home and away matchups for conference play next season.

For the fifth straight season, SBC teams will play an 18-game conference schedule with nine home games and nine road games. Louisiana plays 12 games against the western region teams, utilizing a home-and-home format, while the other six contests consist of eastern region opponents, except App State.

SBC play tips off on Wednesday, December 16, and runs through Friday, February 26. All conference games will be televised on ESPN+.

The SBC Championship tournament remains in Pensacola, Florida as the Bay Center hosts the event from March 2-8, 2027.

After beginning SBC play at Louisiana Tech on December 16, Louisiana enjoys the comforts of the Cajundome for seven of the next nine contests.

The SBC home opener on December 19 vs. Coastal Carolina jumpstarts a stretch of three straight league games which includes New Year’s Day weekend games with Georgia Southern (Dec. 31) and Georgia State (Jan. 2). A brief road trip to Old Dominion and Marshall from January 6-9 is immediately followed by a four-game homestand from January 14-23 (ULM, South Alabama, Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss).

The Ragin’ Cajuns were assigned a pair of three-game road trips in the second half of conference play that are the bookends to the final home games of the season set for February 11 vs. Troy and February 13 vs. Arkansas State.

The first chance for fans to see the 2026-27 edition of the Ragin’ Cajuns will come in exhibition games on October 22 vs. LSU Alexandria and October 29 vs. Mississippi Christian at the Cajundome. The season opener takes place at home on Tuesday, November 3 against Xavier (La.), marking the official start of the 15th season of the Garry Brodhead era.

Admission to all UL Women's Basketball games throughout the entire season is free and open to the public.

Game times and TV/streaming for the 2026-27 season schedule will be continuously updated on the women's basketball schedule page at RaginCajuns.com.

Louisiana Women's Basketball 2026-27 Sun Belt Conference Schedule

Dec. 16 // at Louisiana Tech

Dec. 19 // Coastal Carolina

Dec. 31 // Georgia Southern

Jan. 2 // Georgia State

Jan. 6 // at Old Dominion

Jan. 9 // at Marshall

Jan. 14 // ULM (Education Game)

Jan. 16 // South Alabama

Jan. 21 // Louisiana Tech

Jan. 23 // Southern Miss

Jan. 28 // at Arkansas State

Jan. 30 // at ULM

Feb. 6 // at Southern Miss

Feb. 11 // Troy

Feb. 13 // Arkansas State

Feb. 20 // at James Madison

Feb. 24 // at South Alabama

Feb. 26 // at Troy

Mar. 2-8 // at Sun Belt Conference Championship (Pensacola, Fla.)

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