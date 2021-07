Sun Belt men's basketball conference schedules announced

The Sun Belt Conference released its 2021-22 men’s basketball conference schedule on Tuesday.

The men’s teams will play an 18-game conference slate, with each team opening its conference season on Thursday, Dec. 30. 2021 Sun Belt Conference tournament champion App State will host Louisiana to headline opening day action.

The season will conclude with all 12 teams competing in the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Thursday, March 3, to Monday, March 7.

During the conference regular season, teams will compete every Thursday and Saturday from Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 through the last weekend of February. In the Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship, the top four teams will earn byes to the quarterfinals, which will be played on Saturday, March 5. The remaining eight teams will open the tournament with a quadruple header on Thursday, March 3, with games tipping from 11:30 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET. The semifinals are set for Sunday, March 6, at 5 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET, with the final slated for 6 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7. All tournament games will be available on ESPN+, with the championship game to be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

Here's the UL Schedule:

12/30 at App State

1/1 at Coastal Carolina

1/6 Arkansas State

1/8 Little Rock

1/13 at UT Arlington

1/15 at Texas State

1/20 South Alabama

1/22 Troy

1/27 Georgia State

1/29 Georgia Southern

2/3 at Little Rock

2/5 at Arkansas State

2/10 Texas State

2/12 UT Arlington

2/17 at ULM

2/19 ULM

2/24 at Georgia Southern

2/26 at Georgia State

Last year, App State won four games in as many days—including a pair of overtime contests—en route to its first Sun Belt championship since joining the conference in 2014-15. The Mountaineers had finished the regular season fourth in the East Division with a 7-8 record. Most Outstanding Player Michael Almonacy, who notched a career-high 32 points—the second highest single-game total in the tournament—in the final against Georgia State, is using his final year of eligibility to return to the Mountaineers.

Team-by-Team Schedules

App State

12/30 Louisiana

1/1 ULM

1/6 at South Alabama

1/8 at Troy

1/13 Coastal Carolina

1/15 at Coastal Carolina

1/20 at Georgia State

1/22 at Georgia Southern

1/27 Arkansas State

1/29 Little Rock

2/3 at Texas State

2/5 at UT Arlington

2/10 Georgia Southern

2/12 Georgia State

2/17 Troy

2/19 South Alabama

2/24 at Little Rock

2/26 at Arkansas State

Arkansas State

12/30 Georgia State

1/1 Georgia Southern

1/6 at Louisiana

1/8 at ULM

1/13 Little Rock

1/15 at Little Rock

1/20 UT Arlington

1/22 Texas State

1/27 at App State

1/29 at Coastal Carolina

2/3 ULM

2/5 Louisiana

2/10 at Troy

2/12 at South Alabama

2/17 at Texas State

2/19 at UT Arlington

2/24 Coastal Carolina

2/26 App State

Coastal Carolina

12/30 ULM

1/1 Louisiana

1/6 at Troy

1/8 at South Alabama

1/13 at App State

1/15 App State

1/20 at Georgia Southern

1/22 at Georgia State

1/27 Little Rock

1/29 Arkansas State

2/3 at UT Arlington

2/5 at Texas State

2/10 Georgia State

2/12 Georgia Southern

2/17 South Alabama

2/19 Troy

2/24 at Arkansas State

2/26 at Little Rock

Georgia Southern

12/30 at Little Rock

1/1 at Arkansas State

1/6 Texas State

1/8 UT Arlington

1/13 at Troy

1/15 at South Alabama

1/20 Coastal Carolina

1/22 App State

1/27 at ULM

1/29 at Louisiana

2/3 South Alabama

2/5 Troy

2/10 at App State

2/12 at Coastal Carolina

2/17 at Georgia State

2/19 Georgia State

2/24 Louisiana

2/26 ULM

Georgia State

12/30 at Arkansas State

1/1 at Little Rock

1/6 UT Arlington

1/8 Texas State

1/13 at South Alabama

1/15 at Troy

1/20 App State

1/22 Coastal Carolina

1/27 at Louisiana

1/29 at ULM

2/3 Troy

2/5 South Alabama

2/10 at Coastal Carolina

2/12 at App State

2/17 Georgia Southern

2/19 at Georgia Southern

2/24 ULM

2/26 Louisiana

Little Rock

12/30 Georgia Southern

1/1 Georgia State

1/6 at ULM

1/8 at Louisiana

1/13 at Arkansas State

1/15 Arkansas State

1/20 Texas State

1/22 UT Arlington

1/27 at Coastal Carolina

1/29 at App State

2/3 Louisiana

2/5 ULM

2/10 at South Alabama

2/12 at Troy

2/17 at UT Arlington

2/19 at Texas State

2/24 App State

2/26 Coastal Carolina

ULM

12/30 at Coastal Carolina

1/1 at App State

1/6 Little Rock

1/8 Arkansas State

1/13 at Texas State

1/15 at UT Arlington

1/20 Troy

1/22 South Alabama

1/27 Georgia Southern

1/29 Georgia State

2/3 at Arkansas State

2/5 at Little Rock

2/10 UT Arlington

2/12 Texas State

2/17 Louisiana

2/19 at Louisiana

2/24 at Georgia State

2/26 at Georgia Southern

South Alabama

12/30 at UT Arlington

1/1 at Texas State

1/6 App State

1/8 Coastal Carolina

1/13 Georgia State

1/15 Georgia Southern

1/20 at Louisiana

1/22 at ULM

1/27 Troy

1/29 at Troy

2/3 at Georgia Southern

2/5 at Georgia State

2/10 Little Rock

2/12 Arkansas State

2/17 at Coastal Carolina

2/19 at App State

2/24 Texas State

2/26 UT Arlington

UT Arlington

12/30 South Alabama

1/1 Troy

1/6 at Georgia State

1/8 at Georgia Southern

1/13 Louisiana

1/15 ULM

1/20 at Arkansas State

1/22 at Little Rock

1/27 Texas State

1/29 at Texas State

2/3 Coastal Carolina

2/5 App State

2/10 at ULM

2/12 at Louisiana

2/17 Little Rock

2/19 Arkansas State

2/24 at Troy

2/26 at South Alabama

Texas State

12/30 Troy

1/1 South Alabama

1/6 at Georgia Southern

1/8 at Georgia State

1/13 ULM

1/15 Louisiana

1/20 at Little Rock

1/22 at Arkansas State

1/27 at UT Arlington

1/29 UT Arlington

2/3 App State

2/5 Coastal Carolina

2/10 at Louisiana

2/12 at ULM

2/17 Arkansas State

2/19 Little Rock

2/24 at South Alabama

2/26 at Troy

Troy

12/30 at Texas State

1/1 at UT Arlington

1/6 Coastal Carolina

1/8 App State

1/13 Georgia Southern

1/15 Georgia State

1/20 at ULM

1/22 at Louisiana

1/27 at South Alabama

1/29 South Alabama

2/3 at Georgia State

2/5 at Georgia Southern

2/10 Arkansas State

2/12 Little Rock

2/17 at App State

2/19 at Coastal Carolina

2/24 UT Arlington

2/26 Texas State

2021-22 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 30

Louisiana at App State

ULM at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at Arkansas State

Georgia Southern at Little Rock

South Alabama at UT Arlington

Troy at Texas State

Saturday, Jan. 1

ULM at App State

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at Little Rock

Georgia Southern at Arkansas State

South Alabama at Texas State

Troy at UT Arlington

Thursday, Jan. 6

App State at South Alabama

Coastal Carolina at Troy

UT Arlington at Georgia State

Texas State at Georgia Southern

Arkansas State at Louisiana

Little Rock at ULM

Saturday, Jan. 8

App State at Troy

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama

Texas State at Georgia State

UT Arlington at Georgia Southern

Little Rock at Louisiana

Arkansas State at ULM

Thursday, Jan. 13

Coastal Carolina at App State

Georgia State at South Alabama

Georgia Southern at Troy

Louisiana at UT Arlington

ULM at Texas State

Little Rock at Arkansas State

Saturday, Jan. 15

App State at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at Troy

Georgia Southern at South Alabama

Louisiana at Texas State

ULM at UT Arlington

Arkansas State at Little Rock

Thursday, Jan. 20

App State at Georgia State

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern

South Alabama at Louisiana

Troy at ULM

UT Arlington at Arkansas State

Texas State at Little Rock

Saturday, Jan. 22

App State at Georgia Southern

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

South Alabama at ULM

Troy at Louisiana

UT Arlington at Little Rock

Texas State at Arkansas State

Thursday, Jan. 27

Arkansas State at App State

Little Rock at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at Louisiana

Georgia Southern at ULM

South Alabama at Troy

Texas State at UT Arlington

Saturday, Jan. 29

Little Rock at App State

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern at Louisiana

Georgia State at ULM

South Alabama at Troy

UT Arlington at Texas State

Thursday, Feb. 3

App State at Texas State

Coastal Carolina at UT Arlington

Troy at Georgia State

South Alabama at Georgia Southern

Louisiana at Little Rock

ULM at Arkansas State

Saturday, Feb. 5

App State at UT Arlington

Coastal Carolina at Texas State

South Alabama at Georgia State

Troy at Georgia Southern

Louisiana at Arkansas State

ULM at Little Rock

Thursday, Feb. 10

Georgia Southern at App State

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina

Little Rock at South Alabama

UT Arlington at ULM

Texas State at Louisiana

Arkansas State at Troy

Saturday, Feb. 12

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at App State

Arkansas State at South Alabama

Little Rock at Troy

UT Arlington at Louisiana

Texas State at ULM

Thursday, Feb. 17

Troy at App State

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern at Georgia State

Louisiana at ULM

Arkansas State at Texas State

Little Rock at UT Arlington

Saturday, Feb. 19

South Alabama at App State

Troy at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at Georgia Southern

ULM at Louisiana

Little Rock at Texas State

Arkansas State at UT Arlington

Thursday, Feb. 24

App State at Little Rock

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

ULM at Georgia State

Louisiana at Georgia Southern

Texas State at South Alabama

UT Arlington at Troy

Saturday, Feb. 26

App State at Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina at Little Rock

ULM at Georgia Southern

Louisiana at Georgia State

Texas State at Troy

UT Arlington at South Alabama