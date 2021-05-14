STM, UL standout Deuce Wallace Signs with Saints

Former Cajuns Safety Deuce Wallace is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

The STM product started his career at Louisiana as a walk-on, before earning a scholarship and a key role in UL's defense his final 2 years. In those seasons, Wallace had 62 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 INT and 1 forced fumble. As a senior in 2019, Wallace was named a team captain.

Wallace is expected to join the Saints for rookie mini-camp this weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel