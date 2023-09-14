St. Martinville's Harvey Broussard expected to elevate in Louisiana offense

LAFAYETTE — Former St. Martinville receiver Harvey Brossard's play was worth the price of admission with the Tigers.

But for those heavy Cajun fans, this is a guy that's primed to elevate on the roster.

Broussard had offers from a number of power 5 programs in the country last year, but it was a win-win when he decided to stay home and play for Louisiana.

In just his second game in the Vermilion and White, Broussard scored his first career touchdown against Old Dominion to begin the rally on the road.

Impressed with his work ethic and performance, Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge says there's more where that came from.

"It shows his athleticism and his ability to learn and I think he's going to keep getting better as the game slows down for him. Obviously, he's a freshman and Saturday was his first game and he's probably played about 100 snaps so I think will continue to slow down for him and he's going to continue to play better and better."

