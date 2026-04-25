Spalitta's ninth-inning hit lifts Louisiana past Arkansas State, 3-2

JONESBORO, Ark. — Steven Spalitta’s two-out single in the ninth inning scored Colt Brown from second base as Louisiana rallied late for a 3-2 win over Arkansas State on Friday night at Slayton Family Field at Tomlinson Stadium.

Rigoberto Hernandez singled with one out in the ninth against Arkansas State reliever Cooper Garrison (2-2). Pinch-runner Griffin Hebert stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Kaden Amundson.

Brown then grounded to second baseman Lane Walton, who threw home to catch Hebert in a rundown, with Brown advancing to second. After Blake Rodriguez drew the game’s only walk, Spalitta delivered a 1-1 pitch up the middle for the go-ahead run.

Sawyer Pruitt (3-3), who entered in the eighth, allowed a one-out single to Walton in the ninth before striking out Derek Martinez looking and Evan Griffis swinging to secure the win. Pruitt recorded four strikeouts in two innings as he and starter Cody Brasch combined for 13 strikeouts.

Brasch and Arkansas State starter Andrew Allen were locked in a pitchers’ duel early, each allowing one hit through the first four innings. Arkansas State (25-16, 9-10 SBC) broke through in the fifth when Patrick Engskov hit a home run to left-center for his eighth of the season. Cason Campbell extended the lead to 2-0 in the seventh with a 407-foot home run to right-center, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Louisiana (24-17, 8-11 SBC) answered in the eighth when Spalitta led off with a single and Donovan LaSalle hit a 419-foot home run to tie the game.

Brasch turned in a season-high 7.0 innings in his first quality start of the year, allowing three hits with no walks and a season-best nine strikeouts. Allen matched him, allowing five hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

The win marked Louisiana’s first Friday victory in Sun Belt Conference play this season and just the second time the Cajuns have taken a 1-0 lead in a conference series.

Louisiana will look to secure the series on Saturday at 6 p.m., with Andrew Herrmann (5-2) scheduled to start.

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