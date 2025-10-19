Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Southern Miss defense spoils Louisiana’s comeback bid

Posted

Louisiana’s offense started fast but couldn’t sustain the momentum Saturday, falling 22-10 to Southern Miss and dropping its second straight game coming out of the bye week.

Quarterback Lunch Winfield led a 16-play opening drive, capping it with a 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 to give the Ragin’ Cajuns a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

But Southern Miss capitalized on a pair of Louisiana turnovers in the second quarter, tying the game on Matt Jones’ 1-yard run before taking a 13-7 halftime lead behind two Creighton Wilbanks field goals.

In the third quarter, Southern Miss quarterback Braylon Braxton hit Micah Davis for a 98-yard touchdown — the longest play of the game and in Eagles school history — to extend the lead to 20-10.

Winfield finished with 98 rushing yards, including a 20-yard scramble on third-and-17 in the fourth quarter, but costly turnovers erased any comeback hopes. He fumbled near the goal line on one drive, then later was sacked and stripped for a safety that sealed the loss.

Louisiana (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) will look to regroup next week on the road against Troy on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6:00 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.