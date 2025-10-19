Southern Miss defense spoils Louisiana’s comeback bid

Louisiana’s offense started fast but couldn’t sustain the momentum Saturday, falling 22-10 to Southern Miss and dropping its second straight game coming out of the bye week.

Quarterback Lunch Winfield led a 16-play opening drive, capping it with a 3-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 to give the Ragin’ Cajuns a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

But Southern Miss capitalized on a pair of Louisiana turnovers in the second quarter, tying the game on Matt Jones’ 1-yard run before taking a 13-7 halftime lead behind two Creighton Wilbanks field goals.

In the third quarter, Southern Miss quarterback Braylon Braxton hit Micah Davis for a 98-yard touchdown — the longest play of the game and in Eagles school history — to extend the lead to 20-10.

Winfield finished with 98 rushing yards, including a 20-yard scramble on third-and-17 in the fourth quarter, but costly turnovers erased any comeback hopes. He fumbled near the goal line on one drive, then later was sacked and stripped for a safety that sealed the loss.

Louisiana (2-5, 1-2 Sun Belt) will look to regroup next week on the road against Troy on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6:00 p.m.

