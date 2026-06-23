South Carolina pitcher commits to UL softball

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana softball picked up its first transfer portal commitment of the offseason on Sunday, adding South Carolina pitcher K.G. Favors to its roster.

Favors, an Orange Beach, Alabama, native, announced her commitment to the Ragin' Cajuns after spending her freshman season with the Gamecocks.

The right-handed pitcher appeared in 13 games and made three starts in the circle during the 2026 season. She finished the year with a 4.12 ERA while gaining valuable experience in the SEC.

Favors arrives at Louisiana with three years of eligibility remaining and provides additional depth to a pitching staff that is expected to feature a youthful look heading into next season.

The Cajuns return rising senior Sage Hoover, who is projected to lead the pitching staff in 2027, but much of the bullpen will consist of younger arms looking to take on larger roles.

Favors becomes Louisiana's first transfer portal addition of the offseason as head coach Alyson Habetz and her staff continue to reshape the roster ahead of the 2027 campaign.

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