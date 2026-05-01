South Alabama shuts out Louisiana 4-0 behind Harrison’s gem

MOBILE, Ala. — South Alabama rode a dominant pitching performance from Ryley Harrison to a 4-0 win over Louisiana on Thursday at Jaguar Field.

Harrison (14-11) tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out nine and walking two. The right-hander faced only 25 batters and kept Louisiana off balance throughout the game.

Louisiana (27-25, 10-12 Sun Belt) struggled offensively, managing only singles from Cecilia Vasquez and Dayzja Williams. The Ragin’ Cajuns struck out nine times and left four runners on base.

South Alabama (28-24, 12-10) broke through in the second inning when Lillie Stagner drove in a run on a groundout to give the Jaguars a 1-0 lead. The Jaguars added two more runs in the third inning on an RBI double from Kara Wine and an RBI single by Olivia Branstetter to extend the lead to 3-0.

Branstetter provided insurance in the fifth inning, blasting a solo home run to left-center field to make it 4-0. She finished with two hits and two RBIs to lead South Alabama’s offense.

Sage Hoover (10-11) took the loss for Louisiana, allowing three runs on four hits in 2 2/3 innings. Bethaney Noble pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief, giving up one run on four hits.

Game two of the series with take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

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