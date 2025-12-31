Sources: UL running backs coach taking OC job at SELU

LAFAYETTE — Matt Bergeron is expected to become the offensive coordinator at Southeastern Louisiana, according to multiple sources, ending his eight-year tenure with the Louisiana football program.

As a member of the UL staff since 2018, the Mandeville native served in multiple roles on the offensive side of the ball, most recently as running backs coach.

From 2022-25, the Cajuns backfield totaled more than 2,200 rushing yards in three of the four seasons under Bergeron.

This news comes after three running backs on the Cajun's roster announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal: Bill Davis, Zylan Perry, Hutch Swilley.

