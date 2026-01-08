Sources: UL football strength coach joining Texas A&M staff

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana football Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, Connor Neighbors, is expected to join the strength staff at Texas A&M, per sources.

Defensive analyst Mark Hocke is expected to be promoted to director, a position he held from 2018-21.

Neighbors was on the Cajuns staff dating back to 2021 as an assistant and took the lead role in 2022. In his time with Louisiana, Neighbors helped carry out the progression of new sports science for the Cajuns.

He began his strength and conditioning career at LSU in 2015 before joining the Alabama staff in 2016. The Huntsville, AL native eventually served on the strength staff at Florida Atlantic (2017-18).

Before coming to UL, Neighbors returned to work with the Tigers under Moffitt for three seasons. In that position, he the Tigers’ tight ends, running backs, and defensive backs, leading warm-ups and functional range conditioning for each group.

Neighbors was a two-year starter at fullback in 2013 and 2014 for LSU and played in 43 total games during his career.

