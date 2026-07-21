Sources confirm: UL Athletic Director headed to Missouri

UL has issued a press release about the Athletic Director leaving.

Here it is:

Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard Accepts Leadership Role at Mizzou

Deputy AD Trey Frazier named interim AD during transition

LAFAYETTE – The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is announcing that Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard has accepted a leadership position as the Deputy Athletics Director/Chief Operating Officer at the University of Missouri. Maggard, who has guided Louisiana Athletics since 2017, will assist with a seamless transition.

“Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics, the University, and Lafayette, Louisiana will forever hold a special place in Kerry and my hearts," Maggard explained. "We always knew it would take something extremely special for us to leave this place we called home for nearly a decade. With the birth of our granddaughter and a tremendous opportunity provided by Mizzou, we simply could not pass up the chance to return close to family. I am extremely proud of the many accomplishments that were made as a result of the hard work and dedication of so many people. I will always be grateful to the amazing coaches, student-athletes, and staff that I had the privilege to work alongside over the past years. I want to thank Dr. Joe Savoie for taking a chance on a first-time AD, and President Ramesh Kolluru for his long-standing friendship and support, both as a colleague and now as our leader. Kerry and I leave with lifelong friendships, amazing memories, and a forever fondness of southern Louisiana and the Cajun culture.”

Under Maggard’s leadership, the Ragin’ Cajuns experienced one of the most transformative eras in department history. His tenure has been defined by high-impact coaching hires, record-breaking fundraising, championship-level competitive success, and major facility upgrades.

During his Directorship, Louisiana secured 21 Sun Belt Conference titles and 23 trips to the NCAA postseason. In the 2021-22 campaign, Louisiana became the only program in the country to win a Conference championship in football, softball, and baseball while also winning a bowl game in the same calendar year. Since his arrival, the Ragin’ Cajuns football program has achieved eight consecutive bowl appearances, an accomplishment currently held by only 6 programs in the nation (Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Louisiana).

Maggard directed the most successful fundraising campaign in department history raising over $30 million, securing a $15 million naming rights agreement, and managed and executed the $65 million Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium renovation project.

Maggard earned prestigious national roles that included an appointment to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee and the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Oversight Committee. He also cultivated a culture of civic engagement, resulting in Louisiana student-athletes leading the Sun Belt Conference in community service hours for four consecutive years and ranking second nationally in 2023-24.

“We are deeply grateful to Dr. Bryan Maggard for his leadership and unwavering commitment to Louisiana Athletics,” said University President Dr. Ramesh Kolluru. “Under Bryan’s leadership, our program reached remarkable milestones, including eight consecutive bowl appearances, five Sun Belt Football Championship Game appearances, two Sun Belt football championships, and six College Football Playoff rankings. These achievements reflect his vision, dedication, and the excellence of the student-athletes, coaches, and staff he led. We thank Bryan and his wife, Kerry, for their service to our University and wish them every success and happiness as they begin this next chapter.”

President Kolluru has named Trey Frazier, Deputy Athletics Director/Executive Director of the RCAF to serve as the Interim Director of Athletics. A national search for the next Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics will begin in the coming months.

Here's our original story:

Louisiana Athletics Director Bryan Maggard is expected to join the staff at Missouri, according to sources.

Maggard has served as AD of the Ragin' Cajuns Athletics department since 2017.

He returns to Missouri, where he served previously for 21 years as the Tigers' Executive Associate Athletic Director.