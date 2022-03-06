Slow Start plagues No. 20 Louisiana Softball in 5-2 loss to No. 21 LSU

No. 21 Louisiana Softball falls to No. 20 LSU 5-2 at Tiger Park Saturday.

The Tigers got off to a fast start in the 1st inning, scoring 4 runs off of UL's Kandra Lamb. The Cajuns added 2 runs by the end of the 4th, including a solo home run by Sophie Piskos.

UL falls to 12-4, including 0-4 against Top 25 opponents. LSU advances to 15-6 overall.

Next up, the Cajuns host McNeese Wednesday at 6 pm.

