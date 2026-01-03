Slow start dooms Cajuns in 81-56 loss to South Alabama

LAFAYETTE — South Alabama jumped out early and never looked back, handing Louisiana women’s basketball a 81-56 loss in Sun Belt Conference action Saturday afternoon at the Cajundome.

The Jaguars (8-6, 1-3 Sun Belt) opened the game with a dominant first quarter, outscoring the Cajuns 28-12 to seize control. South Alabama shot 55.6% from the field in the opening period and forced Louisiana into early turnovers, setting the tone for the afternoon.

Cordasia Harris led all scorers with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting and added 13 rebounds for a double-double. Meanwhile, Lafayette product Chrysta Narcisse finished with 18 points, knocking down 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc for the Jaguars.

Louisiana (1-13, 0-4 Sun Belt) struggled offensively throughout, shooting just 31.0% from the floor and going 0-for-13 from three-point range. The Cajuns were outscored 45-20 in the first half and trailed by as many as 30 points in the third quarter.

Amijah Price paced Louisiana with 24 points off the bench, converting 12 of 15 free throws, while Imani Daniel added 14 points and eight rebounds. Mikaylah Manley chipped in 10 points for the Cajuns .

South Alabama also grabbed a considerably greater amount of rebounds, hauling in 48 boards compared to the Cajuns 28.

Louisiana will look to regroup as it continues Sun Belt play next week, still searching for its first conference win of the season. The Cajuns welcome ULM on Thursday, Jan 8. at 5:00 pm.

