Several Cajuns hope to hear their names called in 2025 NFL Draft

LAFAYETTE — The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and once again, KATC will be your Draft Headquarters. With 257 prospects set to receive the call of a lifetime, several former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are hoping to be among those selected.

Sixteen UL standouts participated in last month’s Pro Day, showcasing their skills in front of NFL scouts and executives. Among the most decorated of the group is senior kicker Kenny Almendares, who became the first Cajun to win the prestigious Lou Groza Award. Almendares led the nation in field goals made in 2024, became Louisiana’s all-time leading scorer, and was named a Consensus All-American.

Cornerback Keyon Martin also turned heads at Pro Day, clocking a blazing 4.38-second 40-yard dash. The Fort Lauderdale native has reportedly drawn interest from the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens.

Linebacker K.C. Ossai, who led the team in tackles last season and earned First Team All-Sun Belt honors, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Joseph, currently with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Locally, St. Thomas More products Dalen Cambre and Landon Burton are among those eligible. Cambre finished second in the nation in special teams tackles, while Burton — an offensive lineman — didn’t allow a sack in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.

Burton shared the line with AJ Gillie, a First Team All-Sun Belt honoree who started 51 games in his career. Together, they helped protect quarterback Ben Wooldridge, the 2024 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. Wooldridge threw for 2,300 yards and 17 touchdowns before an injury sidelined him against South Alabama.

Receiver Lance LeGendre led the team in receiving with 49 catches for 826 yards and six touchdowns.

Other Cajuns hoping to hear their names called include:

DL Antoine Baylis: 48 career tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks

WR Jacob Bernard: 83 career receptions, 1,126 yards, 3 touchdowns

QB Chandler Fields: 3,211 career passing yards, 24 touchdowns

DB Tyrone Lewis: 78 tackles, 4 interceptions in 2024

OL King McGowen: played in 26 career games

DL Kyron Mims: 28 tackles in 2024

DL Mason Narcisse: 37 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks in 2024

TE Chaz Ward

With so many Cajuns entering the draft pool, this week could be a historic one for the program.

KATC’s NFL Draft coverage begins Thursday, April 24, during the 6 p.m. newscast. The first round kicks off at 7 p.m., and we’ll have you covered every step of the way.

