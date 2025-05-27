Seven Ragin' Cajuns among 52 softball student athletes named to Academic team

Fifty-two Sun Belt Conference softball student-athletes have been named to the 2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Division I Softball Team.

Here are the women from UL who were named to the team:

Kayla Falterman, Louisiana

Maddie Hayden, Louisiana

Mia Liscano, Louisiana

Sam Ryan, Louisiana

Cecilia Vasquez, Louisiana

The Ragin’ Cajuns placed the maximum allowable of five student-athletes on the all-district squad.

The Academic All-District® distinction from CSC marks the third consecutive year being honored for Hayden and the second consecutive season being recognized for Vasquez. It's the first in the collegiate careers for Falterman, Liscano and Ryan.

To be selected to the CSC Academic All-District® Softball Team, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 and must have played in a minimum of 90 percent of a team's games or started 66 percent of the games to be eligible, with pitchers requiring 17 appearances or 25 innings pitched.

The 2024-25 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

In addition to maintaining the 3.5 cumulative GPA in their respective academic major, Hayden (kinesiology) recorded a career-best .376 average and led the team with 67 base hits, Falterman (general studies) batted above .400 nearly the entire season en route to a team-leading .388 season average, Liscano (nursing) and Vasquez (kinesiology) both tallied 100-plus assists and keyed the team’s 35 double plays turned from the middle infield, and Ryan (general studies) contributed six wins from the circle while posting a pitching staff-best 2.93 ERA over 76-1/3 innings pitched.

Falterman, Hayden and Ryan each received their bachelor’s degree from the University at the Spring 2025 commencement earlier this month.

The 2025 Academic All-District® Softball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Nominees must hold at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA and compete in 90 percent of the institution's games played or start in at least 66 percent of games. For pitchers, a student-athlete must have made at least 17 appearances or pitched 35 innings.

For more information about CSC Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com [sunbeltsports.us7.list-manage.com].

2025 CSC Academic All-District (Sun Belt Conference)

*Grace Barrett, App State

Ava Beamesderfer, App State

Marti Henkel, App State

Sophie Moshos, App State

Summer Simpson, App State

Clara Hudgens, Coastal Carolina

Brie Normandin, Coastal Carolina

*Nicolette Picone, Coastal Carolina

Libby Pippin, Coastal Carolina

*Keirstin Roose, Coastal Carolina

Faith Barth, Georgia Southern

Valerie Combs, Georgia Southern

Emma Davis, Georgia Southern

Bailey Holland, Georgia Southern

Delanie Thames, Georgia Southern

Kate Kastelic, Georgia State

Emily Hodnett, Georgia State

Chloe Middlebrooks, Georgia State

Maia Mumpfield, Georgia State

Ashton Schroyer, Georgia State

Madison Edwards, James Madison

Kirsten Fleet, James Madison

Kayla Falterman, Louisiana

Maddie Hayden, Louisiana

Mia Liscano, Louisiana

Sam Ryan, Louisiana

Cecilia Vasquez, Louisiana

*Meagan Brown, ULM

*Morgan Brown, ULM

Elle Carter, ULM

Carys Platt, ULM

Maryssa Zenzen, ULM

Haleigh Adkins, Marshall

Abby Darnley, Marshall

Bub Feringa, Marshall

Chandler Hoskins, Marshall

Rielly Lucas, Marshall

*Olivia Branstetter, South Alabama

Sidney Lee, South Alabama

Amity White, South Alabama

Claire Ginder, Southern Miss

Natalie Herrington, Southern Miss

Ryanna Valdivia, Southern Miss

Sydney Harvey, Texas State

*Megan Kelnar, Texas State

Emma Strood, Texas State

Keely Williams, Texas State

Cassidy Boltz, Troy

*Alyssa Faircloth, Troy

*McKinnon Howard, Troy

Savannah Money, Troy

Natalie Turner, Troy