Seven Ragin' Cajuns among 52 softball student athletes named to Academic team

Fifty-two Sun Belt Conference softball student-athletes have been named to the 2025 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Division I Softball Team.
Here are the women from UL who were named to the team:
Kayla Falterman, Louisiana
Maddie Hayden, Louisiana
Mia Liscano, Louisiana
Sam Ryan, Louisiana
Cecilia Vasquez, Louisiana
The Ragin’ Cajuns placed the maximum allowable of five student-athletes on the all-district squad.
The Academic All-District® distinction from CSC marks the third consecutive year being honored for Hayden and the second consecutive season being recognized for Vasquez. It's the first in the collegiate careers for Falterman, Liscano and Ryan.
To be selected to the CSC Academic All-District® Softball Team, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50 and must have played in a minimum of 90 percent of a team's games or started 66 percent of the games to be eligible, with pitchers requiring 17 appearances or 25 innings pitched.
The 2024-25 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
In addition to maintaining the 3.5 cumulative GPA in their respective academic major, Hayden (kinesiology) recorded a career-best .376 average and led the team with 67 base hits, Falterman (general studies) batted above .400 nearly the entire season en route to a team-leading .388 season average, Liscano (nursing) and Vasquez (kinesiology) both tallied 100-plus assists and keyed the team’s 35 double plays turned from the middle infield, and Ryan (general studies) contributed six wins from the circle while posting a pitching staff-best 2.93 ERA over 76-1/3 innings pitched.
Falterman, Hayden and Ryan each received their bachelor’s degree from the University at the Spring 2025 commencement earlier this month.
2025 CSC Academic All-District (Sun Belt Conference)
*Grace Barrett, App State
Ava Beamesderfer, App State
Marti Henkel, App State
Sophie Moshos, App State
Summer Simpson, App State
Clara Hudgens, Coastal Carolina
Brie Normandin, Coastal Carolina
*Nicolette Picone, Coastal Carolina
Libby Pippin, Coastal Carolina
*Keirstin Roose, Coastal Carolina
Faith Barth, Georgia Southern
Valerie Combs, Georgia Southern
Emma Davis, Georgia Southern
Bailey Holland, Georgia Southern
Delanie Thames, Georgia Southern
Kate Kastelic, Georgia State
Emily Hodnett, Georgia State
Chloe Middlebrooks, Georgia State
Maia Mumpfield, Georgia State
Ashton Schroyer, Georgia State
Madison Edwards, James Madison
Kirsten Fleet, James Madison
Kayla Falterman, Louisiana
Maddie Hayden, Louisiana
Mia Liscano, Louisiana
Sam Ryan, Louisiana
Cecilia Vasquez, Louisiana
*Meagan Brown, ULM
*Morgan Brown, ULM
Elle Carter, ULM
Carys Platt, ULM
Maryssa Zenzen, ULM
Haleigh Adkins, Marshall
Abby Darnley, Marshall
Bub Feringa, Marshall
Chandler Hoskins, Marshall
Rielly Lucas, Marshall
*Olivia Branstetter, South Alabama
Sidney Lee, South Alabama
Amity White, South Alabama
Claire Ginder, Southern Miss
Natalie Herrington, Southern Miss
Ryanna Valdivia, Southern Miss
Sydney Harvey, Texas State
*Megan Kelnar, Texas State
Emma Strood, Texas State
Keely Williams, Texas State
Cassidy Boltz, Troy
*Alyssa Faircloth, Troy
*McKinnon Howard, Troy
Savannah Money, Troy
Natalie Turner, Troy