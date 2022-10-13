Watch Now
Second-half surge lifts Louisiana to win over Marshall, 23-13

Cajuns grab second win over Marshall Thundering Herd within a year
Posted at 10:34 PM, Oct 12, 2022
HUNTINGTON, West Virginia  — A second-half surge lifts Louisiana over Marshall in second meeting within 10 months.

The Cajuns trailed at halftime, 7-3 but courtesy of Bralen Trahan's interception following up with a Dontae Fleming touchdown, a 52-yard field from Kenny Almendares and a touchdown from Michael Jefferson, Cajuns snap a three-game losing skid, 23-13.

Next up, Louisiana returns home to host Arkansas State.

