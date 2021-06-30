Russell enters portal, Cajuns losing leading scorer

Cedric Russell is entering the transfer portal according to multiple reports.

The Cajuns' leading scorer averaged 17.2 points-per-game in 2021, and was expected to be the Sun Belt's preseason player of the year. In four season with Louisiana he scored 1,406 total points.

Russell is the fifth Cajun to seek a transfer this off-season joining Mylik Wilson, Jacobi Gordon, Devin Butts, and Chris Spenkuch.

Earlier in June head basketball coach Bob Marlin spoke with the media as off-season workouts began. He told the media that Russell and Dou Gueye were on campus working out with the team, but stressed the difficulties of building and keeping rosters together in today's active transfer market.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel