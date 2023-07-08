Roccaforte, Brock prepared for next chapter after MLB Draft

LAFAYETTE — The MLB draft is taking place this weekend.

Over 600 prospects will be selected over the three-day event that starts on Sunday and it should include a few familiar faces from the Cajuns.

"It's going to be special", says Cajuns center fielder Carson Roccaforte. "I'm not an emotional guy. I can see that being an emotional moment. Whoever calls my name, I'll be excited to be a part of that organization."

The first name you could hear called is Louisiana outfielder Carson Roccaforte.

After a strong sophomore campaign, "Rocco" followed that up in 2023 batting .318 while leading the Cajuns with 26 doubles and 64 runs. The junior was one of seven players from the Sunbelt to be invited to the 3rd annual MLB Draft combine where teams were able to put Roccaforte through drills, get his measurables and poke his brain as they gauged his fit for the next level.

"I think it's going to be a very fun experience. I'm very excited but I'm also trying to stay even keel about it", says catcher Julian Brock.

Roccaforte is expected to get drafted Monday, on day 2, between rounds 3 through 10 and so is his teammate Julian Brock.

The catcher was Louisiana's MVP this season, leading the Cajuns with 11 home runs and 65 RBI.

The Houston native says it will be hard to control his emotions when the moment arrives.

"I feel like my heart is going to start racing. If I'm watching it and to confirm it. I'll be able to celebrate with my family and enjoy it with them."

