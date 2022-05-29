Robertson, Schultz shine to punch Cajuns to SBC Championship game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team edged Texas State, 3-2, in the semifinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Montgomery native Tyler Robertson hit two home runs that scored all of UL's runs. Meanwhile, senior pitcher Jacob Schultz threw a complete game, allowed two earned runs, and tossed a career-high 12 strikeouts.

With the win, the Cajuns advance to their first Sun Belt title game since 2016 and will face Georgia Southern on Sunday, May 29.

First pitch for the contest will be at 1:00 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

