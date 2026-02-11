Resilient Cajuns opens 2026 season after regional absence

LAFAYETTE — For the first time in four seasons, Louisiana baseball enters a new year coming off a missed NCAA regional appearance.

The Ragin’ Cajuns failed to make a regional in 2025, something that hadn’t happened since 2021 — head coach Matt Deggs’ second season leading the program. Now, as the 2026 campaign begins, the message inside the clubhouse isn’t about revenge or redemption. It’s about resilience.

“Well, I think our first expectation is that we’re a tough team,” Deggs said. “ We need to be a team that’s hard to break. Don’t get discouraged, don’t make excuses, and pretty much anti-fragile.”

Louisiana’s 34-man roster features a blend of experience and new faces, including 15 returners, 10 transfers and nine freshmen. The mix has created competition across the diamond, but the Cajuns will have to navigate early adversity.

Ace pitcher Chase Morgan is out indefinitely with a back injury, and catcher Jose Torres is managing a knee issue as the season opens.

Even with the setbacks, players believe the foundation laid in the off season will carry them through difficult stretches.

“Yeah, it all started in the fall,” senior infielder Lee Amedee said. “We had a lot of early morning practices, and you can either complain about it or buy into it and kind of embrace the suck. So I think it started in the fall — like, man, we’re all just bought in, leaning on each other.”

That buy-in will be tested quickly.

Louisiana opens the season with a 2 p.m. first pitch against Missouri State. The Cajuns held their final scrimmage this week, shifting their focus fully to the Bears as opening day arrives.

