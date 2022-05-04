REPORT: Ole Miss to hire Louisiana's Brock Morris

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana men's basketball assistant coach Brock Morris is expected to be hired by Ole Miss, according to Jeff Goodman with Stadium.com.

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis is expected to hire Louisiana assistant Brock Morris on his staff as an assistant, source told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 4, 2022

Morris served as the acting Head Coach four times during his three-year tenure at Louisiana, including two instances in the 2021-2022 season. The Ragin' Cajuns were a perfect 4-0 under Morris.

In 2020, he was voted as one of the top assistant coaches in the Sun Belt Conference by his peers based on a poll made by Jeff Goodman of Stadium.com.

