Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

REPORT: Napier set to receive historic raise

Could be SBC's first $2 Million Coach
items.[0].image.alt
Paul Kieu/AP
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier speaks to a member of the media following an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina in Lafayette, La., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Kieu)
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns football Billy Napier
Posted at 10:38 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 23:50:50-04

The Louisiana Board of Regents will vote Thursday to make Ragin' Cajun football coach Billy Napier the Sun Belt's first $2 million coach.

The Daily Advertiser was the first to report on the raise. The Advertiser says Napier's raise comes with a budget increase for assistants, too.

Napier was already the Sun Belt's first first million dollar coach and sets another milestone if approved.

The Cajuns are coming off a 10-1 season, finishing 15th in the final AP poll. Louisiana is 28-11 under him.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.