Red Hot: UL Men's and Women's Hoops Enter February on Sun Belt Leading Win Streaks

It may have been a cool January outside in Acadiana.

But inside the Cajundome, it's been scorching for UL basketball.

The men and women both have the longest winning streaks in the Sun Belt currently, as they have combined for 12 straight victories.

The hot streaks have continued in very different ways for the two teams. For the UL men, they are on an 8 game win streak after completing a 19 point comeback versus Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the ladies continue their 4 game streak after earning 2 road victories by double digits.

Both teams are set to play at home Thursday in a doubleheader. Louisiana Women's Basketball will host ULM at 5 pm. The men will follow, as UL will host Texas State at 7:30 pm.

