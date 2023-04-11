Ragin' Cajuns Crack Collegiate Baseball's Top-30 Poll

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team picked up its first national ranking of the 2023 season when it was ranked No. 28 overall in Collegiate Baseball’s Top 30 National Poll in a release on Monday.

Louisiana (23-9, 9-3 Sun Belt) went 4-0 during the week beginning with an 8-7 win over Tulane before completing a three-game sweep at Marshall over the weekend.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who also received votes in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll, open a five-game week on Tuesday at 6 p.m., when it hosts in-state rival Louisiana Tech (16-16) at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park. Louisiana will travel to face in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana (16-16) on Wednesday in Hammond before hosting Troy (22-11, 6-6 SBC) in a three-game series beginning on Friday.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager [am.ticketmaster.com]. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

