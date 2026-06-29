Ragin' Cajuns softball add former Texas Tech infielder

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana softball added another piece to its future roster, securing a commitment from former Texas Tech infielder Angelyna Conde.

Conde joins the Ragin' Cajuns after spending the 2026 season at Texas Tech, where she appeared in three games. She recorded one run scored and drew a walk in two plate appearances during her freshman campaign.

Before beginning her collegiate career, Conde built an impressive résumé at La Mirada High School. Over 109 career games, she collected 110 hits while batting .324. She also totaled 20 doubles, 19 home runs and 88 RBIs, showcasing both consistency at the plate and power.

Under the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model, Conde is expected to have four years of eligibility remaining when she arrives in Lafayette, giving Louisiana a long-term option for its infield.

Conde becomes the latest addition for head coach Alyson Habetz as the Ragin' Cajuns continue to reshape their roster through the transfer portal ahead of the 2027 season.

The group of newcomers expected to arrive in Lafayette ahead of the 2027 season now includes the following:



South Carolina pitcher K.G. Favors

Texas Tech infielder Angelyna Conde

Five Louisiana players entered the NCAA transfer portal since the end of the season: Natalie Johnson, Julianne Tipton, Miki Watts (ULM), Lillian Soto, Gabbie Stutes.

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