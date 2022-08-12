Ragin' Cajuns Selected To Play In 2022 Asheville Championship

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The bracket is set for the 2022 Asheville Championship men's college basketball tournament as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team will join East Tennessee State, Elon University and Harvard University in the second-annual Championship, scheduled to take place at the Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville Nov. 11-13.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in early September via each school's ticketing department, the venue, and AshevilleChampionship.com.

This year's 2022 Asheville Championship will air on the ESPN family of networks on Friday, Nov. 11 (ESPN+) and Sunday, Nov. 13 (ESPNU). Friday's matchups include Harvard vs. Louisiana at 6:00 pm ET and ETSU vs. Elon at 8:30 pm ET.

Sunday's third place game tips at 2:00 pm ET, followed by the Championship game at 4:30 pm ET.

“Through the Asheville Championship, we are able to bring early season basketball to the Blue Ridge Mountains where fans are hungry for quality match-ups to kick-off the season,” said Tournament Chairman Dave Odom. “This region has long been synonymous with remarkable college basketball, and we are proud to be building a Tournament that capitalizes on that existing passion against such a unique backdrop.”

The inaugural 2021 Asheville Championship showcased some thrilling early-season basketball games with Minnesota outlasting Princeton in double overtime with an 87-80 championship win. The Gophers opened the tournament with a close 73-69 victory over Western Kentucky, while Princeton defeated South Carolina, 66-62, to advance to the Championship game.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel