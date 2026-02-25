Ragin' Cajuns run-rule Northern Iowa behind late-inning surge

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana softball team erupted for four runs in the sixth inning to secure a 10–2 win over Northern Iowa on Tuesday at Lamson Park.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (11-6) finished with eight hits and took advantage of three Northern Iowa errors to pull away late and end the game in six innings via the run rule. Northern Iowa dropped to 6-6 on the season.

Louisiana scored in each of the first three innings to build a 6–0 advantage. An error in the first inning allowed Dayzja Williams to score the game’s opening run, and the Cajuns added three more in the second, highlighted by Haley Hart’s two-run single down the left field line.

Brooke Otto extended the lead in the third with a two-run home run to left, her fourth homer of the season.

Northern Iowa responded in the fourth inning with two runs on a Sykora Smith RBI single and a double play that brought home another run, trimming the deficit to 6–2.

The Cajuns sealed the victory in the sixth. Lillian Soto led off the inning with a solo homer, and Mia Norwood later delivered a three-run shot to left-center to end the game early. Norwood finished with three RBI, while Otto and Hart each drove in two runs.

Mia Liscano paced Louisiana with two doubles and scored twice.

In the circle, Bailey Mackles (1-2) earned the win, allowing two runs over three innings with two strikeouts. Starter Sage Hoover tossed three scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and striking out four.

Louisiana returns to action later this week at the Texas A&M Invite where they'll play a doubleheader against Saint Mary's (2:00 pm) and the Aggies (7:00 pm).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel