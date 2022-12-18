Ragin’ Cajuns Rally Late, Lamar Holds on Saturday in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas – A furious fourth-quarter push came up just short as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team was dealt a 65-50 defeat by the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, December 17 at the Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas.

Inside of eight minutes left to play, the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-6) used a three-pointer from Lanay Wheaton and their pressure defense to get a layup from Jaylyn James and a triple from Nubia Benedith to finish off a 14-0 run that sliced Lamar’s lead to 50-43 with 7:19 remaining.

The Cardinals (5-5) responded quickly with an inside basket at 7:10 for the first of seven straight points that extended their lead back out to double figures and held Louisiana scoreless through the four-minute mark.

James made a pair of free throws on a three-shot opportunity pulling the Ragin’ Cajuns within 57-45 with 3:31 to play, however, Lamar got a three-point play Akasha Davis at 3:08 and baskets on its following two touches to increase the margin to 65-47 and seal the victory.

The loss was the second straight for Louisiana since resuming play after final exams. The squad, already shorthanded with Sherry Porter away for a family matter, played the final 28-plus minutes without Destiny Rice who exited an 11-9 contest after an on-court collision.

After recovering from a slow start to claim the lead in the first quarter, Lamar was able to keep the Ragin’ Cajuns at arm’s length with its three-point shooting. The Cardinals knocked down 11 treys in the game, getting a combined eight from Sabria Dean (5) and Portia Adams (3).

Louisiana held the momentum immediately after the opening tip by getting driving layups from Wheaton and Tamera Johnson on the first two touches for a 4-0 lead by the 8:39 mark.

The opening run was extended to 6-0 on a Rice basket at 7:11 before the Cardinals could get on the board. After the initial basket, Lamar went to the three-point line with three makes in the final six minutes to claim an 11-7 after one-quarter of play.

Lamar used three-pointers on back-to-back possessions early in the second quarter to extend the lead out to 18-9 with 6:51 left in the opening half, and the advantage grew into double digits before Louisiana could end a five-plus minute scoring drought.

Inside of four minutes to play in the quarter it was Alicia Blanton finishing off a battle on the boards with a second-chance basket with 3:03 that trimmed the deficit to 21-13. The Cardinals, though, went back beyond the arc for a pair of triples that upped the lead to 27-16 by the 1:38 mark.

The Cardinals switched to the inside game out of the halftime break, using a seven-point run all produced by layups from Davis to build a 38-18 advantage by the 6:18 mark. James muscled her way in for a hard-fought “and-one” conversion for the Ragin’ Cajuns at 5:32 making it 38-22, however the Cardinals quickly countered with the three-ball at 5:03 with a triple from Dean to stretch the lead back out.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Wheaton poured in a game-high 20 points on 9-of-19 shooting, producing her season-high figure and the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first 20-point performance of the season.

James also netted her season-high points total, collecting 11 points on the strength of 4-of-6 shooting at the free throw line. The redshirt freshman product from Madisonville, La., led the team with seven rebounds (four offensive boards).

Johnson delivered another all-around performance of nine points, five rebounds, and a game-high three steals.

The Ragin’ Cajuns defense forced 22 Lamar turnovers which included eight steals. Imani Ivery and Benedith collected the steals that led to points as Louisiana lowered the Lamar lead to seven points inside of eight minutes to play.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana returns home to the Cajundome for the holidays starting on Monday, December 19, wrapping up non-conference play in a 6:00 p.m. contest with LSU-Alexandria.

