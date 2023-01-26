Ragin' Cajuns Men's Hoops Back Home to Host Troy

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball team opens a season-high, four-game homestand on Thursday when it faces Troy in a Sun Belt Conference battle at the Cajundome.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald (pxp) and Eric Mouton (color) providing the commentary. Fans can listen to the game on KPEL-FM (96.5) and the Varsity Network with Jay Walker calling the action.

SBC co-leader Louisiana (16-4, 6-2 Sun Belt) returns to its home floor for the first time since a 78-70 win over Georgia State on Jan. 7. The Ragin’ Cajuns completed an historic, four-game SBC road sweep after defeating Texas State, 60-51, last Saturday. The sweep was Louisiana’s first since a five-game sweep in the 1976-77 season.

GAME 21 PREVIEW – Louisiana (16-4, 6-2 SBC) vs. Troy (13-8, 5-3 SBC)

Date / Time: January 26, 2023 / 7 p.m.

Site: Lafayette, La.

Arena: Cajundome (12,362)

RADIO/TV

TV: ESPN+

Talent: Dan McDonald (pxp), Eric Mouton (color)

Radio: KPEL-FM 96.5 / The Varsity Network

Talent: Jay Walker (pxp)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIA

Live Stats: CajunStats.com

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsMBB | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Louisiana leads, 21-6

In Lafayette: Louisiana leads, 11-4

In Troy: Louisiana leads, 8-2

At Neutral Sites: Louisiana leads, 2-0

Streak: Louisiana +7

Last meeting: Louisiana, 66-57 (3/6/22 at Pensacola, Fla.)

THE COACHES

LOUISIANA

Head Coach: Bob Marlin (Mississippi State, 1981)

Record at Louisiana: 237-171 (13th season); Division I Record: 462-302 (25th season);

Career Record: 585-337 (30th season)

TROY

Head Coach: Scott Cross (UT Arlington, 1998)

Record at Troy: 53-59 (fourth season), Career Record: 278-220 (16th season)

STORY LINES

• Louisiana begins a season-high, four-game homestand beginning Thursday when it hosts Troy in a Sun Belt Conference matchup.

• Louisiana heads into the homestretch of the 2022-23 regular season where it plays seven of its final 10 games at home.

• Louisiana’s 16 wins in the 2022-23 season equals its season total from last season and is one off its 2020-21 total (17-9).

• Thursday’s matchup is the first since Louisiana claimed a 66-57 win in the semifinals of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Championships

• With a win, Louisiana head coach Bob Marlin will tie J.C. “Dutch” Reinhardt for second on the school’s career win list at 238.

• The next win for Louisiana would officially be its 300th SBC victory.

• Louisiana has used the same starting lineup – Themus Fulks, Kentrell Garnett, Greg Williams, Jr., Terence Lewis II and Jordan Brown – in all 20 games during the 2022-23 season.

QUICK HITS

• Louisiana’s nine wins away (7 road, 2 neutral site) from the Cajundome are tied for second nationally behind Purdue and North Texas (10).

• Louisiana’s four-game road sweep was its first in conference play and its first since going unbeaten on a five-game trip in 1976-77.

• Kentrell Garnett enters the game as the NCAA active career leader in 3-point field goal percentage (.460).

• Jordan Brown has scored 809 points in a Louisiana uniform and has 1,153 in his collegiate career.

• Brown is one of five players to average 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block per game, joining Drew Timme (Gonzaga), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Jake Stephens (Chattanooga) and Drew Pember (UNC Asheville).

• Louisiana’s Themus Fulks is sixth among Division I players in total assists (128) and assists per game (6.4).

• Terence Lewis II is fourth in the Sun Belt Conference and 13th among NCAA Division I players in field goal percentage (.641).

• Louisiana enters Thursday’s game seventh among 352 Division I ranked programs in 3-point field goal percentage (.396), ninth in field goal percentage (.495) and 15th in effective field goal percentage (.561).

• Louisiana is 23rd nationally in rebound margin (+6.4), 26th in scoring offense (80.0) and 34th in assists per game (15.7).

• With 462 wins at the Division I level, head coach Bob Marlin is 31st among active coaches.

• Among active coaches who have spent their entire career at the Division I level, Marlin’s 462 wins is 21st overall.

• Louisiana’s 32-for-52 (.615) performance from the floor at ULM on Jan. 12 was its third game during the 2022-23 season shooting above the 60-percent mark and its best outing against a Sun Belt team since shooting .617 (29-for-47) against Little Rock in 2017.

• In a 94-88 win over in-state rival Louisiana Tech on Nov. 17, Marlin earned his 450th career win at the Division I level in 25 seasons.

• Marlin was 123-35 in five seasons (1990-95) at Pensacola Junior College, leading the team to the 1993 NJCAA National Championship.

• Marlin is the all-time leader in Sun Belt Conference victories with a 133-93 record.

• Brown is 11th nationally in free throw attempts (138) and 30th in free throws made (93).

• The Ragin’ Cajuns are 16-8 overall in one-point games under head coach Bob Marlin and 60-53 overall in school history.

• Eight of Louisiana’s 14 players on the 2022-23 roster are in-state products.

• Six of the 14 players on the 2022-23 roster are first-year players.

THE FABULOUS CAJUN CHICKEN IS BACK ON FEB. 4

• The fowlest of the fowl is back, for a one-night roost at the Cajundome.

• For nearly two decades, the Fabulous Cajun Chicken delighted Ragin' Cajun athletic audiences with his unique brand of comedy, his never-ending list of characters and the level of zaniness he brought to his sideline and on-court antics.

• On Saturday, Feb. 4, when UL's basketball squad takes on Marshall at 7 p.m. in a key Sun Belt Conference game, the Chicken will make a one-night return to the court. It's a good bet that mayhem will result.

• That night is also Senior Night, when UL coach Bob Marlin and the Cajun program honors the senior members of the 2022-23 basketball squad. For the Fabulous Cajun Chicken, that's almost fitting.

• In addition to the festivities of Senior Night, UL will also have special ticket deals in place for the Feb. 4 game. Visit RaginCajuns.com/chicken [ragincajuns.com] for ticket information.

CLOSING IN ON 300 SBC WINS

• Louisiana enters Thursday’s game against Troy one victory shy of officially reaching the 300-win mark.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns are 299-217 in league games in school history and have won 10 or more league games 19 times dating back to the 1991-92 season.

UP NEXT

• Louisiana continues its four-game homestand on Saturday (Jan. 28) when it host Georgia Southern in a 7 p.m. contest.

• Louisiana will wrap up its four-game homestand next week with games against Texas State (Feb. 2) and Marshall for Senior Day on Feb. 4.

