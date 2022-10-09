Ragin’ Cajuns Make Push in Extra Points, Bobcats Hold on For Sweep

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team was a couple of extra-point battles shy of extending Saturday’s match with Texas State at Earl K. Long Gym, but the visiting Bobcats prevailed and posted a 3-0 (25-18, 29-27, 33-31) win.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (9-6, 3-3 Sun Belt) increased their intensity over the final two sets and battled through 37 ties and 14 lead changes in their effort to continue the contest. The squad fired off 19 kills and rounded up 25 digs alone in Set 3 to push the Bobcats (13-5, 5-1 Sun Belt) to the brink.

Louisiana’s quick rebound from a 2-0 deficit in Set 2 changed the complexion of the match after Texas State was coming off a 25-18 decision in the opening frame that carried a similar feel to Friday’s results. Coco Gillett found the floor for a kill that cut the Bobcats' lead to 4-3 and started a string of play that featured a lead of no more than two points the rest of the frame.

Lauryn Hill later put the Ragin’ Cajuns on the doorstep of set point after her kill and block solo evened the score at 23-all. Louisiana was at set point after a Lauren Teske attack error, but the Texas State outside hitter redeemed herself with a kill to force extra points where the visitors never faced set point and eventually held on.

The Ragin’ Cajuns recovered from an 8-5 deficit in Set 3, pulling within a point after back-to-back kills from Kara Barnes and Celeste Darling and then taking control after the media timeout when the duo combined for a block that opened a 16-14 edge.

Louisiana remained tied or head and later had Texas State cornered after back-to-back blocks that Hill was part of made it 24-20. The Bobcats won five straight points to keep the set going, then fought off set point five times in extra points before landing back-to-back kills to end the marathon.

Five players produced at least six kills as Louisiana improved its offensive efficiency by posting 43 kills. The defense held a 9.0-7.0 edge in blocks and limited the Bobcats to a sub-.200 hitting percentage by forcing them into 25 attack errors and a .194 hitting percentage.

LEADING THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Hill topped Louisiana in both kills (10) and digs (14). She also had a hand in four blocks (2 BS, 2 BA).

The Ragin’ Cajuns middle blockers stood out as well, with Cami Hicks scoring eight kills on just 11 swings while posting five blocks and Barnes netting six kills to go along with a pair of blocks.

Siena DeCambra picked up a double-double that included a team-high 20 assists and 11 digs. Reka Kotorman was right behind her with 19 assists and had the team’s lone service ace.

Gillett reached the 500-kill mark for her collegiate career with the six tallies she posted and was the third Ragin’ Cajun with double-digit digs at 13.

Darling matched Gillett with six kills of her own and in reaching the 500 career kills accomplishment.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana travels to Mobile, Alabama to face current co-leader South Alabama (11-7, 5-1 Sun Belt) in a two-match series from Thursday-Friday, October 13-14, seeking to pull its way back to the top of the division standings.

The Ragin' Cajuns and Jaguars are slated to meet at 6:00 p.m. both nights from Jaguar Gym on the USA campus. The matches are being broadcast on ESPN+.

