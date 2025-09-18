Ragin’ Cajuns look to spark passing game against Eastern Michigan

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana is looking to put last week’s blowout loss behind them as they prepare to travel to Eastern Michigan (0-3) on Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns fell 52-10 at Missouri, a game that saw their passing attack sputter with just four total yards through the air. Quarterbacks combined to complete only 2 of 14 pass attempts.

Head coach Michael Desormeaux said improving through the air has been the focus this week.

“We gotta go execute and that’s what it’s been about this week,” Desormeaux said. “Do your job. That’s what it comes down to for everybody in the building.”

Desormeaux said the Cajuns have emphasized quick throws, play-action rollouts and deep shots, but stressed the importance of consistency.

“We just kind of need that spark on offense to get that confidence back,” he said. “If we can’t do those things, we’re not gonna have the season we want anyway.”

Louisiana last faced Eastern Michigan in 2022, winning 49-21 at Cajun Field. Kickoff for Saturday’s rematch is set for 2:30 p.m. as the Cajuns (1-2) look to even their record.

