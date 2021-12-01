Ragin' Cajuns Land at No. 24 in CFP Top 25

There's been confusion as to why Louisiana Football was not included in the College Football Playoff Top 25 up to this point. But that error has now been fixed.

The Ragin' Cajuns landing at number 24 in the latest CFP Poll released Tuesday.

UL has now won 11 straight games, including their 21-16 victory over ULM last Saturday to finish the regular season. The Cajuns are now ranked in all 3 major polls, coming in at number 20 in the Associated Press poll and number 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Louisiana now prepares to host the Sun Belt championship against Appalachian State Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 pm and the broadcast will be on ESPN.

