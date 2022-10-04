Ragin' Cajuns hope to recuperate and refocus during bye week

A bye week came at the perfect time for the Cajuns.

Sitting at 2-3 on the year, Louisiana needs to self reflect, especially after suffering back to back one possession losses.

UL gets some rest with the next 9 days off, which will give guys time to get healthy before having to play Marshall in a New Orleans bowl rematch on October 12th.

"That was a physical game Saturday," UL Head Coach Michael Desormeaux said. "So certainly getting some guys back physically but mentally just being able to kind of take a deep breath and say alright you know let's let's let's look in the mirror here let's go look at these things that we need to fix and let's just go back to work and go back to doing what we do and, and, and just executing them just playing cleaner football."

Desormeaux also gave an update on the health of QB Chandler Fields, who didn't return in the 2nd half of the loss to the Jaguars. Des said that if he had to play today, he'd be out, but doctors will evaluate him in the coming days.

