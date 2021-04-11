Ragin' Cajuns hit 7 Homers Sunday But Fall to Arkansas State 16-11

Anyone in attendance at Russo Park Sunday for Louisiana versus Arkansas State got their money's worth.

The Ragin' Cajuns hit 7 home runs, including 4 in the 4th inning, but it was not enough to beat the Red Wolves, 16-11.

It all started for the Cajuns in the 4th, trailing 3-0, when CJ Willis hit a solo homer to make it 3-1. A couple batters later: Connor Kimple, Ben Fitzgerald and Tyler Robertson hit back to back to back home runs to give UL the 4-3 lead. It's Louisiana first time hitting 3 consecutive home runs since 2001.

ASU stormed back to take a 7-4 lead, before Fitzgerald powered a 3 run bomb to tie the game at 7.

Down 11-7, Nick Hagedorn and Carson Roccaforte added solo homers in the 7th, bringing the total to 7 homers. That's the first time the Cajuns have hit 7 home runs in a contest since 2014.

But the Red Wolves took advantage of a bad day of defense and pitching for the Cajuns. Louisiana allowing 8 unearned runs while walking 14 batters, including 5 Wolves hit by pitches.

The loss snaps UL's 8 game win streak, but the Cajuns did clinch the weekend series 2-1.

