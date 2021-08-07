Ragin' Cajuns Football Opens Fall Camp

Louisiana football opened practice for fall camp Friday.

The start means we're less than a month away from UL's September 4th opener versus Texas. The Ragin' Cajuns come into camp with a lot of confidence, and it has a lot to do with their abundance of veterans at every position.

UL has close to 22 starters returning, and a bunch of valuable experience throughout their roster. Head Coach Billy Napier says the competition will make it tough to sort the depth chart, week by week.

"In general, a lot of our 2 deep is back, but I want to emphasize that that doesn't mean they're entitled to that role or the playing time they've received in the past," Napier said. "We're going to be evaluating what we see in the next 17 days. We built this program on earning it and that's how we'll put our team together this year as well."

