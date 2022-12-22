Ragin' Cajuns Fall To No. 7 Texas In Non-Conference Finale

AUSTIN, Texas – Freshman Arterio Morris came off the bench to score a career-high 25 points to lead five players in double figures and help No. 7-ranked Texas to a 100-72 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Wednesday at the Moody Center.

Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr scored 17 points each as Texas (10-1) set season-highs in both field goal percentage (58.1) and 3-point field goal percentage (54.5). Tyrese Hunter and Christian Bishop scored 10 points each for the Longhorns, who finished 36-for-62 from the floor and 12-for-22 from long range.

Morris finished 9-for-11 from the floor and 5-for-7 from long range. Carr was 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point line for Texas with Hunter going 2-for-5.

Texas used an 11-4 run midway through the first half after Jordan Brown’s three-point play cut the Louisiana deficit to 14-10 with 15:04 remaining.

Louisiana (10-2) closed the gap to 43-33 on Terence Lewis II’s bucket with 3:33 left in the half, but Texas would close with a 14-2 run to lead 57-35 at halftime.

The Longhorns opened the second half with an 11-3 run to push their lead to 68-38 with the Ragin’ Cajuns getting as close as 80-55 on Themus Fulks’ free throw with 10:52 left.

Brown led Louisiana with 20 points and six rebounds. Jalen Dalcourt came off the bench to score 11 points while freshman Chancellor White chipped in with nine. The Ragin’ Cajuns finished 25-for-57 from the floor (43.9 percent) and 6-for-19 (31.6 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

Louisiana will return from the Christmas holiday as it continues its stretch of eight games on the road in a 10-game span on Dec. 29 at Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference opener. The Ragin’ Cajuns will then travel to face SBC newcomer Old Dominion on New Year’s Eve before returning home to host Southern Miss (Jan. 5) and Georgia State (Jan. 7) in a pair of SBC games.

