Ragin’ Cajuns Fall to Arkansas State at SBC Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Louisiana men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end Saturday as it fell to Arkansas State, 89-62, at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Kobe Julien and Hosana Kitenge led the way for the Ragin’ Cajuns as the duo scored 15 points each while Kentrell Garnett added 13 points. Louisiana shot 40.7-percent from the floor but were unable to catch fire from long range, hitting three of their 15 attempts.

The Cajuns led by four in the first half following a Brandon Hardy 3-pointer, but the Red Wolves went on a 23-6 run to lead 30-21 with 7:51 remaining. Louisiana trimmed the lead to five, 33-28, before Arkansas State closed the half on a 15-5 run and held a 48-33 advantage heading into the locker room.

Arkansas State kept its foot on the gas, outscoring Louisiana in the second half, 41-29.

The Red Wolves shot 50-percent from the floor and connected on nine 3-pointers. Arkansas State outrebounded the Cajuns, 43-26, and dominated the paint, 46-30.

