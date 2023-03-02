Ragin’ Cajuns Fall to App State in SBC Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Louisiana women’s basketball fell to App State, 51-38, in the second round of play at the Sun Belt Tournament on Wednesday held at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (16-15) were led by All-Sun Belt honoree Lanay Wheaton, who scored a game-high 12 points and added four rebounds. Tamera Johnson collected a 10 rebounds, a game-high, and led the defense with a pair of steals.

After trailing 13-4 after the first quarter, Louisiana’s defense rose to the occasion and held App State (11-19) scoreless for the first 7:47 of the second quarter. Destiny Rice gave the Cajuns momentum heading in to the half as she buried a half-court buzzer beater.

In the third, Louisiana trimmed the deficit to three as it embarked on a 9-3 run as Wheaton scored six-straight points and Nubia Benedith made two free throws.

The Ragin’ Cajuns continued to battle in the fourth as Johnson made a pair of free throws and made a layup following a Rice steal to make the game 38-34. The Mountaineers responded and closed the game on a 13-4 run to earn the victory.

