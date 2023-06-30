Ragin' Cajuns Claim LSWA Coach and Player of the Year Awards

LAFAYETTE, LA – The Louisiana men’s basketball team took home the Coach and Player of the Year awards announced by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Thursday. Head coach Bob Marlin earned Coach of the Year honors after winning the Sun Belt Conference championship while Lou Henson Player of the Year Jordan Brown was named Player of the Year. Greg Williams, Jr. was also named an LSWA honorable mention.

This season saw the Ragin’ Cajuns win their second-most games in program history, 26, and return to the NCAA Tournament under Marlin. The Cajuns also finished the season undefeated in the Cajundome for the first time in program history and were ranked as high as No. 3 in the College Insider Mid-Major Poll. Marlin was also a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year and Hugh Durham Coach of the Year awards.

Brown had a busy award season, also claiming Lou Henson National Player of the Year, All-Sun Belt Conference First Team, SBC Tournament MVP, and NABC District 23 First Team. He averaged 19.3 points per game and 8.6 rebounds to lead the team in both categories.

Williams, Jr. finished second on the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game and had a stretch of five straight 20-point performances during conference play. He was named to the All-SBC Second Team and was an All-District 23 Team selection as well.

The superlatives and the three five-player teams were selected by votes of state sports information directors and media members.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel