Ragin' Cajuns Baseball Heading to College Station Regional

Louisiana Baseball is heading to the Lone Star state to begin their postseason journey.

The Ragin' Cajuns were selected as the 3 seed in the College Station Regional. UL will start with 2-seed TCU on Friday at 7 pm. No. 5 Texas A&M is the host, and will take on Oral Roberts at 1 pm Friday.

There will be a lot of close ties throughout this regional. Louisiana Head Coach Matt Deggs was an assistant with Texas A&M from 2006-2011. Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle is in his first year with the Aggies, after spending 17 years with TCU. Also, UL squared off against TCU in a 3 game series in 2021.

This is the Cajuns first time in the postseason since 2016. Louisiana won the Sun Belt Tournament over the weekend to earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The Friday games at the College Station Regional are scheduled to air on ESPN+. You can find more information about the College Station Regional and how you can buy tickets HERE.

