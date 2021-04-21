Quick start paces Cajuns to a 7-0 win over Louisiana Tech

No. 13 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball didn’t give Louisiana Tech any chance to settle in during Tuesday’s midweek game at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, tallying a run two batters into the game and producing all of the runs in a 7-0 win by the end of the second inning.

Louisiana’s quick strike was delivered following a Ciara Bryan leadoff triple and subsequent Kaitlyn Alderink double. Alderink scored two batters later when Jade Gortarez ripped a single back up the middle and the Ragin’ Cajuns led 2-0.

An inning later the hustle of Sophie Piskos, who beat the throw on a grounder to third base with two outs, set the stage for Louisiana (35-7) pulling away from Louisiana Tech (14-23).

A walk to Bryan further extended the inning, then a misplay of a grounder gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a run and added life to take full command of the contest. Before the Lady Techsters could regroup another Gortarez RBI single and two-run single from Julie Rawls had stretched the advantage to 7-0.

Kandra Lamb, Summer Ellyson and Vanessa Foreman combined for the one-hit shutout. It was the second straight blanking of its kind, following up the shutout tossed at Texas State in Sunday’s rubber match.

Lamb set the tone early with a quick six-pitch first inning and tossed no-hit softball during her three innings in the circle. Ellyson struck out six batters over her three innings and carried the no-hit bid into the sixth inning until a two-out single gave LA Tech its lone hit of the day.

Tuesday’s outing marked Louisiana Tech’s first visit to Lamson Park since March 2013. The Ragin’ Cajuns posted their 28th consecutive win over the Lady Techsters, a streak that dates back to April 1999.

It was the final midweek game of the 2021 season for Louisiana. It also concluded the squad’s lone April homestand.

