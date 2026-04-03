Quannas White sees momentum building for UL entering year two

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana men’s basketball coach Quannas White believes his program is trending in the right direction as the Cajuns move through their first full offseason under his leadership.

After navigating an inaugural year where the Cajuns finished 11-22, White has already seen progress from key returners. Players that particularly stand out are those working back from injury as the team begins offseason workouts.

“Those guys are progressing and doing better, which is a great thing,” White said. “Jamyron Keller is probably the closest to getting to 100 percent, but Joshua Lewis is getting better and so is Sean Elkinton. Having gone through year one is going to help them going into year two.”

White emphasized the value of knowledge, noting that returning players now understand the expectations, system and daily effort required to compete in the Sun Belt Conference.

“Experience is the best teacher,” White said. “They understand what’s required, they understand what we do offensively and defensively, and how hard you’ve got to play every single day.”

That familiarity is expected to help integrate a group of newcomers, including high school signees Isaiah Wilks, Tyshawn Duncan, Zayson Salanoa, and South Plains junior college commit Deion Ware.

With a mix of returning experience and incoming talent, White believes the Cajuns have the potential to make a leap in year two.

“Special team,” he said. “We’ve got a great chance. Our goal remains the same — compete to win the Sun Belt and get to the NCAA Tournament.”

White added that roster construction will continue through the transfer portal, with the staff targeting players who fit the program’s identity.

“We’re going to add a couple of guys that fit us,” he said. “We’ve been meeting every day about how to build this roster.”

On the scheduling front, White hinted at the possibility of a future in-state matchup with LSU, now led by his longtime friend Will Wade.

“We’ve been talking,” White said. “It could be in the works.”

As offseason workouts continue, White said the program’s ability to attract highly touted recruits reflects the culture being built in Lafayette.

“They understand it’s a great brand of basketball here,” White said. “Guys come here and develop, and that’s what players want.”

For now, White’s message remains simple as the Cajuns push through the offseason: “The future is bright.”

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