Potgieter ties for medalist honors; advances to NCAA Men's Golf Championship

ATHENS, Ga. — UL's Malan Potgieter is headed to the NCAA Men's Golf Championship, punching his ticket to the national finals in impressive fashion Wednesday and doing something that no other player in the country managed during NCAA Regional competition.

The Ragin' Cajun senior turned in a third straight bogey-free round Wednesday at the NCAA's Athens (Ga.) Regional and finished tied for the individual title. A three-under-par 68 in his final trip around the 7,258-yard par-71 University of Georgia course left him at 14-under for the three-day event and tied with Will Hartman of Vanderbilt for medalist honors.

The medalist honor assured the Kirkwood, South Africa, native a berth in the national tournament, becoming the first Cajun to qualify for the nationals in 30 years. The last UL player to make the NCAA finals was Matt Trevino in 1996.

Finishing as the top individual in regional play also assures Potgieter of All-America status by the Golf Coaches Association of America. He becomes the first UL All-American since Richard Ainley in 2001.

"Doing what he did, especially as an individual, that was really impressive," said Cajun coach Theo Sliman. "Guys that are on teams that are also in contention as individuals can really free-wheel, they don't have the intense pressure that Malan had for three days."

The top five teams and the low individual not on one of the top five teams at each of the six regionals qualified for the finals May 29-June 3 at Omni LaCosta Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Potgieter finished three strokes ahead of the next highest player that did not advance with the top five teams – Vanderbilt, Louisville, Auburn, Brigham Young and Georgia – advancing from the regional.

Potgieter went bogey-free over the 54-hole event – the only player in the six-regional, 450-player field to record nothing but pars (41 to lead the field), birdies (12) and eagles (one) for the three rounds.

"This was probably my best ball-striking performance in four years of college golf," Potgieter said. "That makes it a lot easier to make pars … probably the longest par putt I had to make all week was maybe 12 feet."

Potgieter, who had finished 11th individually in last year's Tallahassee (Fla.) Regional and narrowly missed qualifying for the national meet, opened with eight straight pars Wednesday before birdieing the 443-yard par-four ninth hole. He later added birdies on the 561-yard par-five 12th hole and the 422-yard par-four 15th hole before parring in for a 34-34—68 score.

He tied for the second-low score with his opening five-under 66 and bettered that with a 65 on Tuesday, the second low round of the day in the 75-player regional field. His birdie at the 12th on Wednesday was his seventh under-par out of nine par-fives in the tournament, and he played the par-fives in a 4.11 average – second in the field.

"His first two days were unbelievably impressive from just not missing a shot," Sliman said. "He had to work a little bit harder today, but he played brilliant. His proximity wasn't as tight as the first two days, but he still only missed two greens. He played with such patience and calmness … young guys usually get rattled in a situation like this, and he could have gotten rattled with a missed chip or putt, but none of that bothered him."

Potgieter was a freshman on the UL squad that advanced as a team to the Norman (Okla.) Regional in 2023 by winning the Sun Belt Conference title, before making the field at Tallahassee last year.

"It's been a goal of mine for four years to go to the national championship and compete at the highest level," Potgieter said. "This course suited my game almost perfectly. I felt good after the practice round Sunday, and off the tee I didn't miss too many fairways all week, and when I did it was just off the fairway."

NCAA Men's Golf Championship – Athens (Ga.) Regional

May 18-20, 2026, University of Georgia Golf Course (7,258 yards, par 71), Athens, Ga.

FINAL RESULTS

TEAM – 1. Vanderbilt 277-269-278—824 (-28); 2. Louisville 274-275-277—826 (-26); 3. Auburn 277-277-276—830 (-22); 4. Brigham Young 278-279-275—832 (-20); 5. Georgia 279-277-277—833 (-19); 6. Charleston 283-275-276—834 (-18); 7. Southern Miss 289-279-274—842 (-10); T8. Northwestern 286-277-280—843 (-9); T8. Harvard 284-281-278—843 (-9); 10. Rice 279-296-269—844 (-8); T11. Illinois 284-275-286—845 (-7); T11. Kansas 292-276-277—845 (-7); 13. Howard 306-297-282—885 (+33).

INDIVIDUAL – T1. Malan Potgieter, UL, 66-65-68—199 (-14); T1. Will Hartman, Vanderbilt, 67-63-69—199 (-14); 3. Cooper Claycomb, Louisville, 68-66-67—201 (-12); T4. Josiah Gilbert, Auburn, 65-68-69—202 (-11); T4. Barry Zhang, Harvard, 69-67-66—202 (-11).

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