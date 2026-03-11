Potgieter makes history with second Louisiana Classics title

LAFAYETTE — Malan Potgieter made history Tuesday, becoming the first player in the 41-year history of the Louisiana Classics to win the tournament twice while leading Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's golf in the annual event.

Potgieter finished the tournament at 15-under-par after rounds of 7-under, 5-under and 3-under to claim medalist honors. The victory comes one year after Potgieter became Louisiana’s first-ever individual medalist at the tournament.

In the team standings, Texas A&M captured the team championship at 24-under-par, finishing ahead of Little Rock at 17-under and Middle Tennessee at 16-under while Louisiana finished ninth at 5-under.

Player Leaderboard (Final)

Place Player School Score 1 Malan Potgieter Louisiana -15 2 Carter Maneth Middle Tennessee -12 T3 Jaeseung Na Southern Illinois -9 T3 Ed Featherstone Little Rock -9 T5 Riley Hnatyshyn Louisiana Tech -7 T5 Ethan Klose New Mexico State -7 T5 Alex Malanga Sam Houston -7 T8 TJ Barger Illinois State -6 T8 Jaime Montojo Texas A&M -6 T8 Rayhan Latief North Texas -6 T8 Oliver Blackadder East Tennessee State -6

Team Leaderboard (Final)

Place Team Score 1 Texas A&M -24 2 Little Rock -17 3 Middle Tennessee -16 4 East Tennessee State -14 5 Michigan -13 6 New Mexico State -12 7 Lamar -11 8 North Texas -10 9 Louisiana -5 10 Sam Houston -2 11 Oral Roberts -1 12 Illinois State E 13 Louisiana Tech +1 T14 Texas State +2 T14 South Alabama +2 16 Southern Illinois +4

