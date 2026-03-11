Potgieter makes history with second Louisiana Classics title

LAFAYETTE — Malan Potgieter made history Tuesday, becoming the first player in the 41-year history of the Louisiana Classics to win the tournament twice while leading Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's golf in the annual event.
Potgieter finished the tournament at 15-under-par after rounds of 7-under, 5-under and 3-under to claim medalist honors. The victory comes one year after Potgieter became Louisiana’s first-ever individual medalist at the tournament.
In the team standings, Texas A&M captured the team championship at 24-under-par, finishing ahead of Little Rock at 17-under and Middle Tennessee at 16-under while Louisiana finished ninth at 5-under.
Player Leaderboard (Final)
|Place
|Player
|School
|Score
|1
|Malan Potgieter
|Louisiana
|-15
|2
|Carter Maneth
|Middle Tennessee
|-12
|T3
|Jaeseung Na
|Southern Illinois
|-9
|T3
|Ed Featherstone
|Little Rock
|-9
|T5
|Riley Hnatyshyn
|Louisiana Tech
|-7
|T5
|Ethan Klose
|New Mexico State
|-7
|T5
|Alex Malanga
|Sam Houston
|-7
|T8
|TJ Barger
|Illinois State
|-6
|T8
|Jaime Montojo
|Texas A&M
|-6
|T8
|Rayhan Latief
|North Texas
|-6
|T8
|Oliver Blackadder
|East Tennessee State
|-6
Team Leaderboard (Final)
|Place
|Team
|Score
|1
|Texas A&M
|-24
|2
|Little Rock
|-17
|3
|Middle Tennessee
|-16
|4
|East Tennessee State
|-14
|5
|Michigan
|-13
|6
|New Mexico State
|-12
|7
|Lamar
|-11
|8
|North Texas
|-10
|9
|Louisiana
|-5
|10
|Sam Houston
|-2
|11
|Oral Roberts
|-1
|12
|Illinois State
|E
|13
|Louisiana Tech
|+1
|T14
|Texas State
|+2
|T14
|South Alabama
|+2
|16
|Southern Illinois
|+4
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers