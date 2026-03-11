Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Potgieter makes history with second Louisiana Classics title

Potgieter makes history with second Louisiana Classics title
Potgieter makes history with second Louisiana Classics title
Posted

LAFAYETTE — Malan Potgieter made history Tuesday, becoming the first player in the 41-year history of the Louisiana Classics to win the tournament twice while leading Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's golf in the annual event.

Potgieter finished the tournament at 15-under-par after rounds of 7-under, 5-under and 3-under to claim medalist honors. The victory comes one year after Potgieter became Louisiana’s first-ever individual medalist at the tournament.

In the team standings, Texas A&M captured the team championship at 24-under-par, finishing ahead of Little Rock at 17-under and Middle Tennessee at 16-under while Louisiana finished ninth at 5-under.

Player Leaderboard (Final)

PlacePlayerSchoolScore
1Malan PotgieterLouisiana-15
2Carter ManethMiddle Tennessee-12
T3Jaeseung NaSouthern Illinois-9
T3Ed FeatherstoneLittle Rock-9
T5Riley HnatyshynLouisiana Tech-7
T5Ethan KloseNew Mexico State-7
T5Alex MalangaSam Houston-7
T8TJ BargerIllinois State-6
T8Jaime MontojoTexas A&M-6
T8Rayhan LatiefNorth Texas-6
T8Oliver BlackadderEast Tennessee State-6

Team Leaderboard (Final)

PlaceTeamScore
1Texas A&M-24
2Little Rock-17
3Middle Tennessee-16
4East Tennessee State-14
5Michigan-13
6New Mexico State-12
7Lamar-11
8North Texas-10
9Louisiana-5
10Sam Houston-2
11Oral Roberts-1
12Illinois StateE
13Louisiana Tech+1
T14Texas State+2
T14South Alabama+2
16Southern Illinois+4

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.