Potgieter atop leaderboard after Day 1 of Louisiana Classics

LAFAYETTE — Texas A&M holds the team lead after the opening day of the 41st annual Louisiana Classics on Monday, finishing the first two rounds at 23-under par.

The Aggies posted rounds of 10-under and 13-under to build an eight-stroke advantage heading into the final round.

Little Rock sits in second place at 15-under, followed by Michigan at 14-under. Lamar climbed to fourth at 13-under, highlighted by a 16-under second round, the lowest team round of the day.

East Tennessee State rounds out the top five at 10-under, while New Mexico State sits sixth at 8-under.

Louisiana is currently seventh at 7-under, posting rounds of 2-under and 5-under on Monday. Middle Tennessee (-6) and North Texas (-5) follow in eighth and ninth place.

Texas State sits 10th at 2-under, while Oral Roberts is 1-under in 11th. South Alabama finished the day at even par in 12th.

Sam Houston, Louisiana Tech and Southern Illinois are tied for 13th at 1-over, while Illinois State is 16th at 2-over.

Individually, Louisiana’s Malan Potgieter leads the field after shooting 12-under through two rounds. Potgieter carded rounds of 7-under and 5-under to take a four-stroke lead entering the final round.

East Tennessee State’s Oliver Blackadder and Middle Tennessee’s Carter Maneth are tied for second at 8-under. Maneth posted one of the day’s best rounds with a 6-under second round.

Three golfers are tied for fourth at 7-under: Southern Illinois’ Jaeseung Na, Little Rock’s Elliott Simonsen, and Lamar’s David Schneider Jerez, who surged up the leaderboard with a 9-under second round.

Seven players are tied for seventh at 6-under, including New Mexico State’s Mateo Payan, Sam Houston’s Alex Malanga, East Tennessee State’s Yannick Malik, Texas A&M teammates Shiv Parmar and Aaron Pounds, Michigan’s Jordan Hwang, and South Alabama’s Hugo Thyr.

The third round begins at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, with the trophy presentation scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m. following the completion of play.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel